New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Sports management company Rhiti Group in partnership with cement maker Kanodia Group to launch an entertainment platform RDX Play.

The entertainment platform focuses on discovering and promoting real talent in India and helping them to earn their place in the global arena, a joint statement said.

The platform aims to engage the creators and audiences, across all age groups to bring the best talent, with original short videos and movies, it added.

RDX play will enable users to make short videos and earn from peer-to-peer gifting and create a music channel and monetize their premium content.

***** Mondelez India partners with Social Hardware to provide sensor-based prosthetic arm

*Mondelez India Foods (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) has pledged to provide low-cost sensor-based hands to many children across the country in partnership with Social Hardware.

Cadbury Celebrations, a popular chocolate gifting brand, has partnered with Social Hardware, to create a 3D printed sensor-based prosthetic arm.

Social Hardware is working towards providing assistive devices and rehabilitation services to underserved communities to develop a unique senor based prosthetic arm that will let children feel the sense of touch, an integral part of growing up.

"The brand has pledged to provide these low-cost sensor-based hands to many children across the country by continuing to partner with Social Hardware in the coming year," a statement said.

It has recently announced the launch of a very special campaign for this year's Raksha Bandhan – #MyFirstRakhi.

"Building on the same sentiment is the campaign film that beautifully captures the story of a sister and her physically disabled older brother, Shubham who yearns to experience the feeling of a Rakhi tied around his wrist. The feeling is turned around as the brother's wish is fulfilled with a low-cost sensor-enabled prosthetic hand, advised by his doctor," it added.

