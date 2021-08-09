New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Social media platform ShareChat on Monday announced the appointment of Akshat Sahu as its director, Marketing.

He will lead all the marketing efforts at ShareChat, drive the platform towards a more accelerated growth among the user community, and build top-of-the-mind recall in the branding and advertising community, a statement said.

Also Read | Raer One is East LA's Rising Star.

Sahu will report to Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, Moj, and ShareChat, it added.

Prior to ShareChat, Sahu headed marketing for Emerging Sports at Star Sports. He also led the entire marketing and strategy of Channel [V] India in his earlier role at Star India.

Also Read | Singer Ashok Ojha's Latest Romantic Track 'Mujhko Mana Lena' With Alka Yagnik Will Leave the Fans in a Frenzy.

**** Two Quess Corp promoters sell 50 lakh shares via bulk trade

*Quess Corp Ltd on Monday said two of its promoters, including its Executive Director-Chairperson Ajit Isaac, have sold 50 lakh equity shares of the company through bulk trade.

According to a regulatory filing by Quess, Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd disposed of 30 lakh shares through bulk trade, while Isaac disposed of 20 lakh shares.

"...(the said) promoters of the company have disposed of a total 50,00,000 equity shares of the company on August 9, 2021, through the market," it added.

The disclosure under Regulation 29 (2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as applicable, will be submitted by the aforesaid promoters in due course, the filing said.

**** upGrad,Swades announce 100 scholarships in the name of each Olympic medal winner

*Edtech major upGrad and Swades Foundation have announced 100 scholarships in the name of each Olympic medal winner.

"The 100 scholarships will be broken into Gold, Silver and Bronze tiers, and will be given basis the meritocracy of the applying candidates, focused towards empowering the ambitious youth and working professionals of Bharat, at the grassroots across the country who dare to dream big," a statement said.

India received its first-ever gold medal in the javelin throw with Neeraj Chopra producing a second-round throw of 87.58 meters in the finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With this, India registered its best-ever medal haul at an Olympics with seven medals, including two silver and four bronze.

Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), P V Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team (bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)