Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Skillsoft on Tuesday said it has entered into a content partnership with edtech company Udemy Business to integrate the latter's content into its Percipio next-generation platform.

Through this content partnership, Skillsoft will integrate Udemy Business' content into its Percipio next-generation platform, streamlining the learning experience across the enterprise and enabling learners to more effectively acquire new skills and develop existing ones, according to a statement.

Also Read | REET Revised Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at reetbser21.com.

Udemy Business President Greg Brown said, "This content partnership enables us to continue on our mission to bring learning into the flow of work. Customers can now access Udemy Business courses on advanced and emerging technologies and their own custom content in one cohesive place."

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing.

*** *iThrive raises USD 350k

Pune-based healthcare start-up iThrive on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3,50,000 (about Rs 2.6 crore) from a group of investors led by Rajesh Ranavat, Executive Director at Fung Strategic Investments, and Managing Director at NB Venture Neelesh Bhatnagar.

The proceeds generated will be used to build the tech platform and support accelerated growth for its core business including expanding the recently launched iThrive Academy and iThrive Essentials, the company said in a statement.

"I look forward to accelerated growth for iThrive and scaling all three verticals using technology with the infusion of funds from this bridge round," iThrive's founder and CEO Mugdha Pradhan added.

*** *RateGain Travel raises Rs 599 crore

Global distribution technology company RateGain Travel Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 598.83 crore from 34 marquee anchor investors.

The company has allotted 14,090,136 equity shares to 34 anchor investors to raise Rs 598.83 crore at the upper price band of Rs 425 per equity share, RateGain Travel Technologies said in a statement.

Some of the key anchor investors were GIC from Singapore, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI life Insurance, Nomura, Nippon mutual fund, Pinebridge, Axis Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, to name a few, the company said.

The offer includes a reservation aggregating up to Rs 5 crore for subscription by eligible employees, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)