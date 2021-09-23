New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Thursday said its customer care services are now available in eight Indian languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

Support for additional languages comes ahead of the festive season. The company's customer care team is now staffed to speak to users in a language that the users are most comfortable with, and this includes Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali, according to a statement.

The company also noted that 'Hinglish' is also popular among its customers when it comes to speaking with customer service agents, it added.

"The rise of Bharat is re-shaping India's e-commerce landscape to make it more representative of India's rich diversity. As more and more shoppers, including from smaller cities, gravitate towards e-commerce, they will increasingly expect customer services to be in their languages," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

Currently, 83 per cent of Snapdeal customers prefer to converse in Hindi with customer services agents, and 14 per cent per cent of Snapdeal customers choose to speak in vernacular languages. As part of its efforts to make internet experiences simpler and more engaging, Snapdeal's website and app are also available in eight Indian languages, the statement said.

* iQOO expands after-sales network in India to over 600 service centres

* Smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday said it has expanded its after-sales network in the country, taking its service centre count to more than 600.

All these service outlets are company owned and operated providing high-quality services to consumers, a statement said.

"iQOO has been at the forefront of providing performance-oriented devices. Besides focusing on customer-centric innovations, we want to provide an equally smooth after-sales experience. With the new additions to our existing offline service touchpoints, we intend to reaffirm our customer-first approach by providing exemplary service to our customers that is easily accessible across the country," iQOO Director Marketing Gagan Arora said.

iQOO, which had entered the Indian market in 2019, will soon launch its Z5 device in India.

* Aakash Educational Services Ltd appoints Pradeep Kumar Singh as CTO

* Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), which was acquired by edtech major Byju's, on Thursday said has appointed Pradeep Kumar Singh as its chief technology officer.

In his role, Singh will lead the technology function and further build the technology team to drive the digital transformation of Aakash, according to a statement. His appointment comes at a time when Aakash is expanding its physical footprint of centres and transforming towards a ubiquitous hybrid experience and personalised learning, it added.

Singh has previously served as executive vice-president of Naukri.com, and has also held senior positions at Amazon and Adobe Systems. AESL is also looking to hire a significant number of talent to be a part of its digital journey, the statement said.

"We are thrilled to have Pradeep, who brings a wealth of experience not only in technology but also in strategy and execution. We are confident that Pradeep is ideally suited to evolve and drive Aakash's digital transformation and enable us to deliver significantly better customer experience and outcomes," AESL CEO Abhishek Maheshwari said. HRS hrs

