Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Hinduja Group's electric vehicle business Switch Mobility Ltd has delivered the first set of its Metrocity electric buses to one of the UK's leading bus and coach operators, Stagecoach.

These first set of deliveries are part of a 20 bus order received from Stagecoach, for two variants of Metrocity – the 8.7m for Walthamstow and the 9.5m for Lea Interchange, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Equipped with the latest NMC battery technology, Metrocity buses have recently been upgraded to deliver improved efficiency and increased range of up to 170 miles, Switch Mobility said.

*** Suzuki Motorcycle India launches V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series, Burgman Street EX * Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday announced the launch of E20-compliant V-Strom SX, Gixxer 250 series and Burgman Street EX.

These vehicles will be available at all Suzuki Premium dealerships from the third week of this month as part of the E20 compliant product line-up that also meets the latest emission standards, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said in a statement on Monday.

Following this, Suzuki said all domestic two-wheeler products will be able to run on petrol having an ethanol blend of up to 20 per cent.

Suzuki Motorcycle India had earlier launched E20-compliant Gixxer series, Access 125, Avenis, and Burgman Street through its authorised dealerships.

*** Piaggio Vehicles appoints Dhiraj Tripathi as Vice President for export, electric vehicles business * Small commercial vehicle maker Piaggio Vehicles has appointed Dhiraj Tripathi as Vice President for export and electric vehicles business, the company announced on Monday.

An auto industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in diverse automotive consumer segments, Tripathi will be responsible for the sales, service, marketing and business development for EVs and exports, it said.

Tripathi has previously been associated with several companies, including Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Castrol, and Honda Cars India, the company said, adding that his expertise lies across B2B and B2C sales operations, global business development, EV startup and strategic alliances, among others.

*** BattRE appoints Kumar Abhishek as Chief Operations Officer * Rajasthan-based electric mobility firm BattRE Electric Mobility (BattRE) on Monday announced the appointment of Kumar Abhishek as Chief Operations Officer.

He brings with him a rich experience, having spent 22 years at Hero Motocorp and Maruti Suzuki where he managed strategic sourcing and supply chain management.

His extensive background in the automotive industry and expertise in operations will help in BattRE's growth and expansion, the company said.

*** Hemant Surgical Industries listed on BSE SME Platform * Leading bourse BSE's platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on Monday announced the listing of Hemant Surgical Industries, taking the tally of such listed companies on the exchange to 436.

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd became the 436th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on June 5, 2023 after successfully completing its public issue on May 26, the exchange said in a release.

The Mumbai-registered company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, importing, assembling, and markets a comprehensive portfolio of medical equipment and disposables.

