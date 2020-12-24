Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Travomint, a venture of SNVA Travel Tech, on Thursday said it has associated with airlines and global aggregators across the world to provide customers opportunity to book flights at more affordable rates.

The online travel services provider has formed multiple affiliations with various online travel agency giants like JetRadar, Jetcost, Wego, Kayak, Momondo and Skyscanner, Travomint said in a statement.

This association will be an accession for travellers to explore a wide nexus of domestic and international flights at cost-effective fares and help the company reach a larger audience and increase global presence.

Travomint offers services for domestic and international flights around the US, the UK, India, Canada and the Middle East.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said it has introduced an e-credit card, a digital replica of a physical credit card.

The bank's customers can use the PNB e-credit card at any e-commerce platform or merchant website, without the need of carrying the physical card, a release said.

Customers can view the PNB e-credit cards details by clicking on the e-credit card facility in PNB Genie mobile app. The app also helps customers in activation of card for international/domestic usage and setting up transaction limits for ATM, e-commerce, point of sale (POS) and contactless payments, the release said.

**** *IIFL Foundation brings 36,000 girls back to school in Rajasthan

IIFL Foundation has brought over 36,000 out of school girls back to classes in its fourth year of operations, it said on Thursday.

The Foundation runs 'Sakhiyon Ki Baadi' which is one of India's largest girl child literacy programmes in Rajasthan, it said.

"Our mission is to see 100 per cent girl child literacy in Rajasthan and we will work towards the same with all the stakeholders," IIFL Foundation Director Madhu Jain said.

IIFL Foundation works primarily in the rural areas of Rajasthan and with underprivileged indigenous tribal communities, where girl child literacy is less than 10 per cent in most cases. PTI SM HV KPM

