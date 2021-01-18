Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Non-life insurer Universal Sompo General insurance on Monday said it has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer a special health insurance cover to RuPay card holders and UPI Users at affordable premium rates.

Under the partnership, the general insurer will provide special coverage for cancer and heart-related ailments and features like cashless hospitalisation in over 5,000 hospitals across the country and tax benefit as per income tax laws, a release said.

* * * * * * * * Dvara KGFS introduces e-signature feature for customers

* Non-banking financial company Dvara KGFS on Monday said it has launched a new feature - e-signature - for its customers, enabling hassle-free documentation access loans while ensuring pandemic related safety protocols.

The company, in a release, said KGFS Assist, an internally built customer-centric app, has introduced e-signatures, which gives customers ease in applying and processing loans from the convenience of their homes and their own hand-held device.

Once the loan documents are approved and uploaded, the branch staff approaches the customer for a signature which is done on a mobile phone / tablet after a 2-step authentication – mobile OTP and mobile signatures, it said.

* * * * * * * * * Manipal Education's UNext offers high quality, affordable digital higher education

*Online learning organisation and a subsidiary of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) UNext on Monday announced the launch of its operations to offer high quality and affordable digital higher education solutions for learners across India.

UNext will focus on programmes catering to the higher education ecosystem by delivering online degrees, professional e-learning courses, and digital assessments with best-in-class content and technology stack, it said.

“We're excited to take the Manipal legacy online. Now learners anywhere can access online degrees, industry relevant e-learning courses, and gain new skills and knowledge needed to become competent individuals and professionals to succeed in the world today. In fact, UNext will be one of a kind ed-tech platform to offer online degrees and programmes, coupled with digital assessments,” MEMG Group CEO S Vaitheeswaran added.

