Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Leading credit information company Transunion Cibil on Thursday announced the appointment of V Anantharaman as its chairman.

The finance industry veteran takes over from banker M V Nair, who held the position for 11 years, as per an official statement.

Also Read | Rs 2,000 Notes Worth Rs 1.80 Lakh Crore Have Come Back in Banks So Far, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

********************** * Mahanagar Gas to set up compressed biogas plant in Mumbai

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Tracker Update: No More Waiting, Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Kerala.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Thursday said it will set up a compressed biogas plant in the financial capital in partnership with the local civic body.

The plant will have a capacity to process up to 1,000 tonnes per day of deep segregated waste to be supplied by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as per an official statement.

*****************************

* SBM Bank India to launch debit card offering for affluent Indians

Mauritian lender SBM Bank India on Thursday said it has launched a debit card offering targeted at affluent Indians.

The bank, which operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary, said the new offering christened 'SBM World Elite Metal Debit Card' will be "by-invite only", as per an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)