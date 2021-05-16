Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray on Sunday said one of the "safest" ways to enjoy travel during the COVID-19 times is to visit rural areas, and agri-tourism has the potential to be one of the fastest growing sectors amid the pandemic.

The comments, which come amid concerns about spread of infections in rural areas, were made while inaugurating a conference on agri-tourism, as per an official statement.

"Agri-tourism is instrumental for employment generation and economic improvement especially in these pandemic times when people have lost jobs and livelihoods," Thackeray said.

* L&T delivers first batch of oxygen units in Gujarat

* L&T on Sunday delivered first of the two oxygen generating units to the SMIMER Hospital and the New Civil Hospital at Surat in Gujarat, as part of its commitment to donate 22 such units to support fight against the pandemic.

"More than ever, we now recognise the value of bolstering health care systems, not only to save lives during the current health emergency but also to help hospitals to be better prepared to face such emergencies in future," L&T CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

A high percentage of L&T's workmen across sites have received their first jab, an official statement said. HRS hrs

