New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) IT services major Wipro Ltd on Monday said it is implementing a digital experience platform for Bristol Water to modernise critical infrastructure.

As part of this implementation, Wipro will develop a new cloud-based solution with capabilities such as instant release, high security, low maintenance, and ability to seamlessly integrate with Bristol Water's existing systems, according to a statement. This advanced platform will allow Bristol Water to stay ahead of regulatory requirements and enhance their customer and developer experience, it added.

"We are delighted to build and implement a digital experience platform for Bristol Water. The platform helps address the ongoing regulatory changes in the UK market while enabling an enhanced customer and developer experience. We look forward to supporting Bristol Water in their digital journey," Srinivasaa HG, vice-president (iDEAS) at Wipro, said.

* Power Mech Projects bags Rs 343-cr order from SCCL for maintenance of 1,320-MW thermal unit

* Power Mech Projects has bagged a Rs 343.44-crore order for operation and maintenance of 1,320-megawatt (MW) thermal power plant from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

The company has received a letter of intent from Singareni Collieries Co Ltd for award of contract for operation and maintenance of 2X660 MW thermal power plant, the company said in a BSE filing. HRS hrs

