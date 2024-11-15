Banda (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A 14-year-old daughter of a businessman was on Friday found dead with her throat slit, police said.

It is suspected that some unknown people barged into her home and killed the girl, they said.

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said the incident took place in the Sadar Kotwali Karvi area with the victim being a class 8 student and the daughter of grain businessman Shivnaresh Agrahari.

At the time of the incident, the girl was alone at home with all her family members out for some business.

"When Shivnaresh's niece went to teach her (deceased) tuition at around 5.30 PM and informed Shivnaresh about the door being locked from inside, he (Shivnaresh) sent his wife home. She found the back door open and the girl's body soaked in blood in a room," the SP said.

He said Shivnaresh told police he used to leave the cupboard open often and he did that on Friday too.

He had recently taken a loan of Rs 20 lakh for business purposes, a portion of which he spent. About Rs 4-5 lakh of the remaining sum was found missing, the officer said, quoting the businessman.

"It seems that the murder might have been committed with the intention of robbery and the girl must have been recognised as the assailant. That is why she was murdered," he said.

Police said that the girl's body was sent for postmortem and the incident was being investigated.

