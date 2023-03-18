Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Rajasthan International Expo, which will be held in Jodhpur beginning March 20, will see the participation of buyers from 17 countries, a state minister said on Saturday.

State industry minister Shakuntala Rawat said that chief minister Ashok Gehlot will formally inaugurate the three-day expo on March 21.

"Rajasthan International Expo has been conceptualised with the aim of providing an opportunity to the handicraft exports of the state to showcase its dominance at the global level," she told reporters here.

At the expo, 95 buyers mainly from the US, the UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Sweden, Thailand, the Netherlands, Colombia, Mexico, Ghana, Sudan, Senegal, Egypt, and Bolivia will be present. In addition, 234 Indian buyers will participate in the expo, Rajiv Arora, chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd (RAJSICO) and Rajasthan Export Promotion Council, said.

"These domestic and foreign buyers will get to see the unique products of the state in one place at the expo. Along with this, the artisans of the state's handicraft sector will get an opportunity for networking with these buyers," he told reporters here.

He said that 145 exhibitors from cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Barmer, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaisalmer, Alwar, Churu etc will also participate in the expo.

These exhibitors belong to the sectors like handicrafts, textiles, agro and food products, metals, leather, carpets, gems and jewellery.

