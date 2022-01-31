Mangaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) Senior leader C M Ibrahim will never leave the Congress, newly appointed deputy leader of the Congress legislature party in Karnataka U T Khader said on Monday.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G Teased on Flipkart; India Launch on February 9, 2022.

Addressing reporters here, Khader said there is no question of the senior leader quitting the party. The party has always recognised Ibrahim's contributions and will continue to do so in future, Khader said.

Also Read | West Bengal Allows Schools, Colleges, Universities to Reopen From February 3.

Khader also said there is no link between his appointment as CLP deputy leader and the disgruntlement of Ibrahim.

The Mangaluru MLA said his new post is a great responsibility and he will work more effectively against the "failures of the BJP government in the state".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)