Kolkata, Jan 31: The West Bengal government allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 as the pandemic situation improved in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes will also reopen on that day.

"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she said. Banerjee said the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved a lot, because of which certain relaxations are being given.