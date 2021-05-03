New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) on Monday announced that it has inked a pact with UK-based International Security Industry Organization (ISIO) to offer the 'Certified for Biological Threat Security' (CBTS) certification to master trainers of the private security industry amid pandemic.

The CAPSI and the ISIO jointly formulated a module to train master trainers who can equip the security personnel who manage security protocols on the ground, a statement said.

“Any practitioner in security criminology, risk and investigation can apply to undertake the CBTS which is suitable for site managers, trainers and assessors for the COC19 Certificate of Compliance for Security Covid-19 Protocols. CBTS will ensure that manpower is equipped and layered by skill sets besides being knowledgeable on security Covid-19 protocols for their field of responsibility,” it said.

* * * * L&T bags fourth spot in LinkedIn's top cos list in India

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged fourth spot in LinkedIn's 2021 'Top Companies' list in India.

"In distinguished recognition for its continued effort towards nurturing and grooming talent, L&T was featured fourth in LinkedIn's 2021 top companies list in India, jumping 19 spots from 23rd position two years ago," the statement said.

This makes the engineering and construction conglomerate the only infrastructure company to feature in the top-10. The list was prepared using data from LinkedIn's 740 million members across the globe.

"This recognition boosts our intent in fostering a culture that is considerate, empathetic towards our workforce, and in building careers based on performance, transparency and objectivity," Larsen & Toubro CEO and MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

