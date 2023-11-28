New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old man who, inspired by India's most wanted carjacker Manoj Bakkarwala, stole cars to lead a lavish lifestyle, an officer said on Tuesday.

Arrested Monday, Lakki alias Sunil of Narela was declared proclaimed offender by a local court in 2012 and was involved in six different cases of robbery and motor theft registered against him in Chhawala, Nangloi, and Najafgarh, he said.

"During interrogation, Lakki disclosed that about 20 year ago he used to live in Najafgarh and was not capable of fulfilling his needs. He started committing crimes in order to earn easy money," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

"In those days, Manoj Bakkarwala was a famous carjacker in Najafgarh area. He (Lakki) got inspired by Bakkarwala and started stealing four-wheelers to fulfil his needs," he said.

According to police, Lakki started with stealing Maruti Esteem cars for personal use and showing off. In 2010, he was arrested for stealing a car from outer Delhi's Nangloi but was let off on bail.

He never returned to jail despite repeated notices, said DCP Meena.

Lakki was again arrested and came out of jail in August this year, but continued a life of crime.

"We got information that Lakki will meet someone near Narela railway crossing. A team was formed and the team arrested him," Meena said.

