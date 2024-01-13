Kochi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Saturday registered a case against Congress MLAs Anwar Sadath and Roji M John and over 200 workers of the Youth Congress in connection with a protest march in the city which turned violent and resulted in damage to a few police vehicles.

Police said the case was registered under various provisions, including sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Youth Congress workers have been protesting against the arrest of its state president Rahul Mamkootathil, who is currently in prison for allegedly leading violent attacks during a recent march in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the FIR, the Youth Congress workers here on Saturday pelted stones and tried to topple barricades during their protest march towards the commissioner's office.

It said that the stone pelting damaged the rearview mirror and other parts of a water cannon truck of the police.

