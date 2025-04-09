New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The income tax department on Wednesday said taxpayers willing to avail of the Vivad Se Vishwas dispute resolution scheme will have to file declaration by April 30.

This is the first time that the I-T department has notified the last date for filing declaration under the scheme launched on October 1, 2024.

"CBDT notifies 30.04.2025 as the last date, on or before which a declaration in respect of tax arrears can be filed by the declarants to the designated authority under the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Scheme, 2024," the I-T department said in a X post.

The scheme can be availed of by taxpayers who have disputes/appeals, including writs and special leave petitions (appeals) whether filed by the taxpayer or the tax authorities are pending as on July 22, 2024 before the Supreme Court, high courts, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Commissioner/Joint Commissioner (Appeals).

Around 2.7 crore direct tax demands totalling about Rs 35 lakh crore are being disputed at various legal fora.

The Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, 2024, was announced in Budget 2024-25 on July 23 and October 1, 2024, was notified as the start date for availing of the scheme.

Taxpayers availing of the scheme will have to pay 110 per cent of the disputed tax demand.

