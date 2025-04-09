Mumbai, April 9: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has taken a significant step towards simplifying the process of generating and activating a Universal Account Number (UAN). By using Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology (FAT), the EPFO now enables UAN allotment and activation directly through the UMANG Mobile App, offering a secure, contactless, and hassle-free experience for employees and employers alike.

This new initiative allows members who have an existing UAN but have not activated it yet to easily activate it through the UMANG App. Additionally, employees without a UAN can generate and activate one instantly using their Aadhaar credentials and facial recognition. Scroll down to know how to activate UAN using Aadhar Face Authentication. Good News for PF Subscribers: EPFO To Allow Instant Provident Fund Withdrawals via UPI, ATMs by End of May or June 2025.

Know How to Activate UAN Using Aadhaar Face Authentication:

Install the UMANG and AadhaarFaceRD Apps from the Play Store.

Open the UMANG app and navigate to "UAN Allotment and Activation" under UAN services.

Enter your Aadhaar number and linked mobile number for OTP verification.

Agree to the consent checkbox for Aadhaar validation.

Enter the OTP received on your linked mobile.

The app activates the camera for a live face scan. A successful scan is confirmed when the outline turns green.

After verification, your UAN is generated and sent to your mobile via SMS.

You can now download the UAN card from the UMANG app or the EPFO Member Portal.

This process eliminates the need for manual employer intervention in UAN generation, reducing the chances of errors typically seen with name mismatches or incorrect mobile numbers. Members also benefit from instant UAN activation and immediate access to EPFO services like viewing their EPF passbook, updating KYC details, and submitting claims. Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: Know When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra.

Key Benefits of Aadhaar Face Authentication:

Biometric face authentication ensures secure and foolproof verification, minimising identity fraud risks.

The process eliminates delays, activating the UAN immediately upon generation.

Members can access EPFO services without further delays or confusion.

This initiative is a major leap forward in ensuring a fully digital, streamlined experience for the millions of EPF members, making it easier than ever to manage their provident fund accounts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).