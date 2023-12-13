New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The CCI has proposed introduction of fees for filing miscellaneous applications in a bid to expedite case disposal by discouraging unnecessary requests and fostering a more disciplined approach to proceedings.

The fair trade regulator has invited stakeholder comments on the proposed regulation.

The measure is aimed at streamlining the process and ensuring a more efficient resolution of cases before the commission.

"In order to monitor and tracking of interlocutory application for speedy disposal of cases, every such application is required to be registered in running number and to be accompanied with a certain fee," CCI said in its notice.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited stakeholders to submit their comments by January 1, 2024 on the draft amendment in CCI (General) Regulation 2009, the regulator said in a notice on Tuesday.

The proposed amendment will involve levying fees for applications that seek adjournments, extensions, cross-examinations, the establishment of confidentiality rings, third-party applications and impleadment applications, the CCI said.

By introducing fees for interlocutory applications, the CCI aims to discourage parties from submitting unnecessary requests, ultimately fostering a more disciplined approach to proceedings and thus contributing to the quicker resolution of competition law disputes.

