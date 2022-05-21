Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) The Centre has agreed to implement the price support scheme for the procurement of 'moong' (green gram) crop in Punjab, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

"The Government of India has conveyed the state government through a letter, conveying its approval to implement the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for procurement of 4,585 MT of summer 'moong' in Punjab for Rabi season 2021-22 as per the PSS guidelines, 2018," the spokesperson said.

The letter further mentioned that the date of procurement will be decided by the state government and the procurement period will remain 90 days from such date.

The spokesperson said the Centre's communiqué revealed that the Central nodal agency should verify the availability of scientific storage space according to PSS guidelines before commencement of procurement.

“The state government will provide a revolving fund equivalent to at least 15 per cent of procurement cost of sanctioned quantity and ensure that the payment is made directly into the bank accounts of the farmers within three days of procurement,” the letter read.

Notably, the Punjab government has already decided to provide MSP to the farmers for 'moong' grown before paddy cultivation and sought support from the Centre.

Summer moong is a crop of 65 days with an expected yield of about five quintals per acre. The MSP of unpolished 'moong' is Rs 7,275 per quintal but generally market prices are higher than the aforesaid price.

However, India imports a substantial quantity of 'moong' every year for the domestic consumption. In case the state farmers are incentivised this way, the production of 'moong' can be enhanced manifold in Punjab.

The Punjab government had already requested the Centre to purchase the entire quantity of 'moong' crop to make the country self-reliant in pulses having high protein content.

