New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Centre has approved a Rs 417 crore Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said on Wednesday.

This cluster will support manufacturing across key areas like consumer electronics, automotive and industrial electronics, medical devices, computer hardware, and communication equipment.

Startups and MSMEs will be able to get access to plug-and-play infrastructure and shared facilities that include standard factory sheds, electricity, water provisioning, sewage treatment, hostels, skill development centres, health centres etc.

The project will lead to the creation of world-class infrastructure and generate 15,000 jobs, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The cluster will be strategically positioned along the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and the upcoming Palwal-Khurja Expressway. The site is also close to key transport hubs like railway station and Jewar International Airport.

The EMC will be surrounded by important industrial zones such as the Medical Device Park, MSME and Apparel Park, and the Aviation Hub, the statement said.

The approved EMC (electronics manufacturing cluster) 2.0 project in Uttar Pradesh will be developed by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The cluster will be spread over 200 acres and expected to attract Rs 2,500 crore in investment.

"It is fully in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting manufacturing in India. It reflects the government's sharp focus on job creation and building a Viksit Bharat," Vaishnaw said.

There are around 22 EMCs under implementation that have attracted investment from 520 companies and generated over 86,000 jobs.

Around Rs 30,000 crore have been invested in the projects under the EMC scheme, according to the statement.

