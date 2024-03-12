Srinagar, Mar 12 (PTI) The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has sanctioned Rs 224.44 crore to construct a bypass on the national highway in the Shopian district.

The announcement was made by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

"In Jammu & Kashmir, an allocation of Rs 224.44 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of the Shopian Bypass on National Highway-444, transforming it into a 2-lane configuration with a paved shoulder. This development, spanning 8.925 Km in the Shopian district, will executed using the EPC Mode," Gadkari said in a post on X on Tuesday.

He said linking Shopian District with Pulwama on one side and Kulgam on the other within the Union Territory of J-K, the project holds strategic significance.

Also Read | CAA: List of Documents Required To Apply for Citizenship in India Under Citizenship Amendment Act.

"It is poised to significantly benefit apple growers in south Kashmir, particularly in Shopian district, known as the 'Apple bowl of the valley', by facilitating swift transportation of produce to markets. The overall impact includes improved connectivity and heightened road safety measures," the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)