Ghaziabad, Apr 13 (PTI) A four-year-old girl died after falling under a speeding tractor near the Ganga canal in the Muradnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 8:30 am when the child, identified as Himanshi, was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents.

Also Read | FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Invites Applications for 33 Administrative Officer and Other Posts, Registration To Begin on April 15 at fssai.gov.in.

The family from Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi was heading to the Ganga when the accident occurred, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

The girl's father was making a U-turn at a divider on the Delhi-Meerut Road near the canal. At that moment, a speeding tractor approaching from Modinagar hit the motorcycle, causing it to topple.

Also Read | PF Balance: How to Check Your EPF Account Balance Online, via SMS, Missed Call, Umang App and EPFO Portal? Check Details.

Himanshi slipped under the tractor and suffered critical injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed during treatment, the officer said.

The police have seized the tractor and efforts are underway to nab the absconding driver, Tiwari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)