New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Industry body CII has postponed its two-day Annual General Meeting due from Monday in view of the "prevailing evolving circumstances" in relation to the current situation with Pakistan, people aware of the development said.

Several Union ministers and around 1,500 member companies of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) were expected to attend the AGM.

"Thank you very much for your support to the Annual Business Summit of CII, scheduled for 12-13 May 2025 in New Delhi. In view of the prevailing evolving circumstances, it has been decided to postpone the CII Annual Business Summit scheduled for 12 and 13 May 2025 to a later date," CII told its members who were to attend the AGM in an internal communication, which was accessed by PTI.

It further stated that postponing the summit is a gesture of respect for those engaged in safeguarding the country, and a reaffirmation of our intent to contribute constructively and responsibly.

"The new dates for the Summit will be announced in due course. Many speakers and participants have expressed their inability to participate also," said CII.

