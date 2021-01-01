Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday said its production in December was up by 0.5 per cent to 58.3 million tonne, while its offtake was down by 2.1 per cent to 52.6 million tonne for the month.

The miner had produced 58 million tonne of coal and supplied 53.7 million tonne in the year-ago month.

But, month-on-month production and offtake remained higher.

The coal behemoth had produced 51.7 million tonne of dry fuel in November 2020 and the offtake was at 51.3 million tonne.

Last month, Eastern Coalfields and Bharat Coking Coal witnessed 31 per cent and 25 per cent decline in offtake respectively.

The supply of coal to the consuming sectors rose 9.2 per cent to 154.6 million tonne in the third quarter of the current financial year, it said.

The total output of the Maharatna PSU stood at 156.8 million tonne in October-December 2020, a 6.3 per cent jump, as compared to 147.5 million tonne in the year-ago period. PTI

