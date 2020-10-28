New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Drug firm Cipla on Wednesday announced the launch of antibody detection kits for COVID-19 in India under the brand name 'ELIFast' in partnership with KARWA Ltd, under the technology transfer from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"As part of the collaborative effort, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the SARS CoV-2-IgG antibody detection ELISA that will be manufactured by KARWA Ltd," Cipla said in a statement.

ICMR has provided the requisite technological know-how and process for developing the test kits to the approved manufacturers. The product will be marketed under the brand name ELIFast, it added.

Cipla's distribution network will help in ensuring the seamless supply of kits across the country. Supply will be undertaken through the channels approved by ICMR to ensure equitable access, the statement said.

ELIfast has been validated and approved by ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, it added.

IgG antibody tests identify the immune status of the individuals to COVID-19. ICMR has recommended these tests for conducting sero-surveillance, the statement said.

Shares of Cipla Ltd on Wednesday closed at Rs 765.15 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.69 per cent from its previous close.

