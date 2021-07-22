Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) Gleneagles Global Health City on Thursday announced the launching of a Covid-19 task force to handle the "complex group" of paediatric patients.

With the anticipation of a third Covid wave, GGHC is prepared to handle the most vulnerable patient population as they are not vaccinated yet, the hospital said in a release.

"The task force has acknowledged that this group of patient population is special as they can range from newborn who are born to Covid-19 positive mothers to children up to 18 years of age having variable presentation including post-Covid immunological problems," it said.

The multi-disciplinary team of doctors include experienced General Paediatricians, Neonatologists, and Paediatric Intensivists and the task force is headed by Dr Perumal Karnan, Senior Consultant and Clinical Lead-Department of Paediatrics, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)