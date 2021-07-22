New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Digital lending NBFC Clix Capital on Thursday said it has appointed Rakesh Kaul as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Kaul, who appointment is with effect from August 16, 2021, will be responsible for all business verticals, reporting directly to the Board, a statement said.

He joins Clix Capital from RHB Malaysia. Kaul was also associated with Citigroup.

Speaking about the appointment, Clix Capital founder Anil Chawla said, “He holds a deep understanding of Retail and Corporate Banking along with stellar industry networking, all of which will be invaluable for the growth of our company."

Clix Capital Services offers financing solutions across five business segments: corporate finance, equipment finance and leasing, SME finance, consumer finance, and housing finance. It has AUM (assets under management) worth about Rs 5,000 crore across over 3 million customers.

The company is co-founded by Genpact founder Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, former CEO of GE Capital India. Along with AION Capital Partners Ltd, Bhasin and Chawla jointly acquired the commercial lending and leasing business of GE Capital India in September 2016 and rechristened it Clix Capital.

