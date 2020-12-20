Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Mahindra Holidays & Resorts that operates vacation ownership labels Club Mahindra and Holiday Club Resorts is bucking the downward trend in the overall travel and hospitality sector that has been ravaged since April, and is on aggressive Rs 1,200-crore expansion drive.

The pandemic-pummelled hospitality industry alone is staring at a loss of around Rs 1 lakh crore as most of them still remain shuttered since late March when a nationwide lockdown was clamped. On top of it, corporates have massively cut down on travels.

From around 30 per cent occupancy in the second quarter, Mahindra Holidays is almost at pre-pandemic levels with November occupancy at around 70 per cent, and the December run-rate is sniffing at over 80 per cent. In September this was only 30 per cent which improved to 62 per cent in October.

The overall industry occupancy levels are around 30 per cent only.

And this has the company pursuing its expansion plans untrammelled and is opening this week a new 82-key property in Kerala, its largest market, and another 153-keys unit in Goa by March, managing director and chief executive of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Kavinder Singh told PTI.

Our resorts in Udaipur, Kumbalgarh and Hatgad are already seeing occupancies upwards of 85 per cent. We expect this spike in demand to continue, driven by both domestic travel and the further opening up of travel across the country, he said.

Overall, we are on course to add at least 1,300 more keys in the next three years, taking the overall number to 5,000, investing Rs 1,200 crore, he said.

With over 100 properties in the country and around 33 in Europe, mostly in Finland and Sweden, Club Mahindra and Holiday Club Resorts of Finland are the world's sixth largest vacation ownership company in terms of membership base that stands at 2,60,955. It has also tie-up with 190 hotels around the world.

That business is back to normal is clear from the fact that Club Mahindra has been signing up new members--adding 2,681 members in the second quarter to 2,60,955, as against 1,270 in the first quarter.

Despite the pandemic almost shuttering its business in the first half of the year, revenue from European operations and lower expenses in the home market helped it login in a full 89 per cent growth in net income at Rs 34 crore in Q2, on an income of Rs 212 crore, which was down 15 per cent from year-on.

Singh attributed better numbers to the higher revenue from European subsidiary, the Finland-based Holiday Club Resorts which resumed operations from mid-June and lower operational cost in the home market wherein it could overall trim expenses by 29 per cent driven largely by a 36 per cent plunge in sales and marketing expenses.

On expansion, Singh said Club Mahindra is adding a 152-keys resort at Assonora in Goa by Mamch, where it already operates around 600 keys. It is also opening an 82-keys unit at Arukutty in Alappuzah district of Kerala this week, where it already operates the largest number of units with over 600 keys.

That apart, it is also adding 33 more keys to its Ashtamudi resort in Kerala and is awaiting approvals for a new resort at Undi in Himachal, and a 15-keys unit at Ganpatipule in Maharashtra, he said.

Singh said they have a resilient business model wherein vacation ownership income fetches around 32 per cent of revenue, annual subscription fees contributing 23-24 per cent, resort income chipping in 22-23 per cent, treasury income (as the company has no debt on its book) at 5-6 per cent and interest income from those who bought the membership on EMIs at 8-9 per cent and the rest come from food & beverages and activities. Its membership comes for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per annum.

The company owns 60 per cent of its properties, while the rest are in leased either as wet or dry.

The company shares closed at Rs 206 on the BSE last Friday.

