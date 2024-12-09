Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said he will launch six new schemes to mark two years of his government on December 11.

Sukhu, who reviewed the preparedness of arrangements to mark the completion of two years in office being organised at Luhnu ground in Bilaspur on December 11, directed the district administration to make adequate arrangements for the rally.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 Br-101: Draw Date, Time, Ticket Price and First Prize Details - Know Everything Here.

In a statement issued here, he said that the schemes to be launched include e-taxi under Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Swarojgar Yojna and Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojna to offer financial assistance to the children of widows to pursue their higher education.

He said the other schemes are Himachal Pradesh Shiva Project, Him Bhog Atta, Cow Dung Purchase Scheme and transferring of money to those farmers whose naturally grown maize has been procured by the state government.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

Five Ayush Mobile Vans would also be flagged off on the occasion. The beneficiaries of Old Pension Scheme and Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojna would also be delivered cheques and freedom fighters would also be honoured during the celebration.

Over 30,000 people are expected to participate in this rally to be organised on the theme of 'Vyavastha Parivartan Se Atamnirbhar Himachal', he said and added that in charge of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee and General Secretary of AICC Rajiv Sukhla would be the Chief Guest during the celebration.

The chief minister directed the Bilaspur district administration to make adequate arrangements of vehicles and ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the statement added.

He also directed to make appropriate arrangements for potable water, toilet and food items for the people attending the rally, it added.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department here, the CM informed that 40,000 new beneficiaries had been included in the social security pension fixed for the current financial year as per the budget announcement.

Sukhu reviewed the various schemes of the department and directed to develop an online platform to apply for the various welfare schemes adding that the present state government has prioritized the social security sector and 30 percent of the additional resources generated would be spent in this sector, another statement released here said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)