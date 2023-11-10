Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) The arrival of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, in Shimla was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions in both the cities.

Sukhu's helicopter was unable to take off from Delhi due to bad weather and now he is expected to arrive in Shimla on Saturday, the chief minister's Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan told PTI on Friday.

The health of the chief minister is improving and the doctors have allowed him to fly back to Shimla and he would arrive on Saturday, he added.

Shimla is experiencing intermittent moderate rains accompanied by strong winds. Dark convective clouds overcast the city and a fog engulfed the region, reducing visibility to a few meters and disrupting traffic.

Sukhu was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), Shimla, on the night of October 25 after he complained of pain in abdomen and stomach infection and two days later, he was flown and admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

Chauhan had earlier said that the CM is now healthy, eating normal and also seeing important files, besides giving necessary directions to the officials.

