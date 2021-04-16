New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) State-owned CIL on Friday announced incorporation of two wholly-owned arms.

The two subsidiaries are CIL Solar PV Ltd and CIL Navikarniya Urja Ltd, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

CIL Solar PV Limited has been incorporated for manufacturing in solar value chain (Ingot-wafer-Cell Module) and CIL Navikarniya Urja Limited for renewable energy, the filing said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The PSU is eyeing 1 billion tonnes of output by 2023-24.

