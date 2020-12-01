New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) State-owned Coal India on Tuesday reported a 3.4 per cent rise in production at 51.7 million tonnes (MT) in November.

The company had posted an output of 50 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, Coal India (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Production during April-November 2020 increased to 334.5 MT, over 330.4 MT in the corresponding period of 2019-20, it added.

Offtake of coal by CIL in November increased to 51.3 MT, as against 47.5 MT in the same month last fiscal.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

