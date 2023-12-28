New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The country's coal production increased 12.29 per cent to 664.37 Million Tonnes (MT) from April to December 25 this fiscal over the year-ago period, according to an official statement.

The country's coal output was 591.64 MT in the same period last year.

"As per the latest statistics of the Ministry of Coal, the cumulative achievement in coal production during FY 2023–24, from April 2023 to December 25, 2023, has touched 664.37 MT, indicating a substantial 12.29 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period last year at 591.64 MT," according to an official statement.

The coal dispatch from April to December 25 increased to 692.84 MT over 622.40 MT in the year-ago period.

The increase ensures a consistent and robust coal supply to meet the energy needs of the power sector, the coal ministry said.

"Furthermore, the overall coal dispatch to the power sector from April to December 25, 2023, increased by an impressive 8.39 per cent, reaching 577.11 MT compared to 532.43 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year," the ministry said.

