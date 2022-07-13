Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 13 (PTI) A fisherman has gone missing after his boat capsized amid the stormy weather in the sea, prompting the authorities to launch a rescue operation off Kerala's Kozhikode coast.

An Indian Coast Guard release said on Wednesday that three fishermen onboard fishing boat named Badhar had ventured out to sea on Tuesday morning and their boat capsized in the afternoon due to inclement weather. Fishermen on another boat rescued two of them but one person named Shihab aged 30 could not be traced.

It said on receipt of request by State Administration, Indian Coast Guard Ship Arnvesh was deployed immediately to initiate the search and rescue operations.

The ICG Ship reached the area at 4 pm on Tuesday and carried out extensive search.

In addition, Coast Guard Helicopter and Coast Guard interceptor boat were launched on Wednesday to augment the aerial and surface search efforts.

All efforts are being made to trace the fisherman, the release added.

