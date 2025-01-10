Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S, who on Friday received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman 2025 from President Droupadi Murmu here, said India will be "the office of the world" and the company's future is "predominantly India-based".

Ravi, who was born and raised at Berhampur, in Odisha's Ganjam district, said, "Cognizant is a pretty large employer. We have 250,000 employees in India. Earlier, we operated from big cities, now we operate from small cities... Our endeavour is to take it to the smaller cities, so we opened in Indore."

Commenting on the big impact of AI in recent years, he said, "It's a general purpose technology, which is going to be very pervasive. One of the biggest drivers of AI is it's going to diffuse very fast, because the language of interface is natural language."

"Our future is predominantly India-based. We do believe that India is going to be the office of the world, the technology hub of the world for the next decade. And we want to power the Cognizant global story with the talent from India," Ravi told PTI during an interaction.

Thanking the government for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman 2025, Ravi said, "I'm very, very humbled and very honoured about the award. It's special for me because I received it in Odisha where I was born and brought up."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu handed over the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award to 27 people, including Ravi and the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Kangaloo, on the last day of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Bhubaneswar.

This award is given by the government to overseas Indians for contributions in their fields and for promoting the country's image globally.

