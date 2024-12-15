Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued to grip Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Faridkot being the coldest place in the region at a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur and Bathinda also experienced chilly nights, recording minimum temperatures of two degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

Pathankot registered a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar shivered at 3.9 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

It said that Ludhiana logged a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius and Patiala registered a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a chill of 1.7 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

Piercing cold also swept Bhiwani, which recorded a low of 4 degrees and Gurugram logged a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, it added.

Rohtak logged a low of 5.2 degrees and Ambala registered 5.7 degrees Celsius, the department said.

The weather office said that Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab's common capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

