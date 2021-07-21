New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) US-based property consultant Colliers on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ramesh Nair as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India business, as part of its strategy to accelerate growth in the country.

Nair, an industry veteran, will also be the Managing Director, Market Development for Asia, Colliers said in a statement.

In January this year, Nair quit JLL India, where he held the position of CEO & Country Head and led a team of over 12,000 people.

Nair joined JLL as an analyst in 1999, and became the CEO of India business in 2017.

Based in Mumbai, Nair will partner with Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director of Colliers in India, to lead the business, the statement said.

Commenting on the appointment, John Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, said: "We are delighted to have Ramesh join us to lead and accelerate the success of our clients and our people in one of the largest and most dynamic economies in the world."

Nair's experience and leadership skills will be particularly relevant to its clients in the region and around the world as they seek opportunities in the post-COVID economy, Kenny added.

As Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers said that Nair will use his considerable industry experience to add value beyond the boundaries of India and develop services, expand client relationships, and attract other talented professionals to the company.

Prasad said the Colliers business in India has grown significantly in the last few years, and it has accelerated growth plans in this exciting economy.

"Our unparalleled focus on providing outstanding client outcomes remains at the forefront of our success. When powered with Ramesh's enterprising approach, Colliers is set to lead the industry into the future," he said.

On his appointment, Nair said he was attracted by Colliers' reputation as the fastest growing real estate services firm in India.

"Colliers' decentralised operating model, enterprising culture, service excellence mindset and global brand, make me excited about what we can achieve for our clients in India and Asia," he said.

Nair said he was impressed by Colliers' strategic acquisitions including India's leading project management firm Synergy.

As one of the most well-respected professionals in the Indian real estate industry, Nair has experience in working across diverse asset classes and markets, advising leading domestic and multinational owners, investors, and occupiers, the statement said.

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company.

With operations in 66 countries and more than 15,000 enterprising professionals, Colliers provides expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors.

Colliers has annualized revenues of USD 3 billion (USD 3.3 billion including affiliates) and USD 40 billion of assets under management.

