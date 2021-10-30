Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI) The Madras High Court has suggested to the Tamil Nadu government to confer powers with the District Registrars (Registration) to cancel the registrations already done by fraudulent means.

"In order to have an effective judicial or quasi-judicial mechanism, as against the order of cancellation of instruments by registering authorities or order of refusal of cancellation of instruments by the registering authorities, in every revenue district, the District Registrar (Registration) concerned can be conferred with the power to act as an appellate authority. As against the order to be passed by such first appellate authority -- District Registrar (Registration), further appeal shall lie before one or more Appellate Tribunal to be constituted in this regard," Justice R Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

The judge was passing orders on a batch of writ petitions from individuals, who had moved the High Court from 2004, to cancel the registrations done fraudulently.

The court added that such appellate tribunal shall be headed by a judicial person, who is or has been a judge of a High Court. Two members, among whom one shall be deputed by the State government from the Registration department not below the rank of DIG of Registration and another shall be from the Revenue department not below the rank of District Revenue Officer.

The decision to be made by the Appellate Tribunal may be treated as final for all practical purposes. It shall be treated as a civil court and for regulating the procedure of deciding the appeal, the code of civil procedure can be made applicable, the judge added.

