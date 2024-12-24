Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Amid the recent controversy over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on B R Ambedkar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the Congress is presenting the statement in a distorted manner.

He said the way in which the Congress was using the name of Ambedkar was not right.

"It is a matter of shame for the Congress that it is presenting the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Babasaheb Ambedkar in a distorted manner," Sharma told reporters here.

"Ambedkar gave the country its Constitution, he talked about the upliftment of the country, but the Congress forced Babasaheb Ambedkar to resign from the post of minister and did not even allow him to speak in the House," he alleged.

The chief minister said that the Congress was in power for so long but it did not give Babasaheb "Bharat Ratna". It was a BJP government led by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that gave him this honour.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi built the Ambedkar Centre in Delhi and the Ambedkar House in London in memory of Babasaheb. The Congress did not build a single memorial of Babasaheb, he added.

Sharma added that the Congress was rejected by the people of the country because it always cheated them and resorted to lies and loot.

The Congress always indulged in politics of caste, religion and corruption, the chief minister added.

He also accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of insulting MPs and women in the Lower House of Parliament.

Shah has come under fire from the opposition parties over his remark on Ambedkar in the Upper House of Parliament last week.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said.

