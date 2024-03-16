Shimla, Mar 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that rebel Congress leaders who voted against the party in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls in the state insulted "public vote and public faith".

Addressing a public meeting, Sukhu said that the people will not "spare the rebel MLAs". "A person who sells his honour and betrays their families has to run into hiding out of fear," he said.

They have insulted the public vote and the public will make them realise the power of their vote, Sukhu added.

Congress' six MLAs -- Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto besides Rana -- were disqualified by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for defying a whip to be present in the House and vote for government during the cut motions and budget.

The chief minister on Saturday announced 37 development projects worth Rs 445 crore in Bilaspur district's four assembly constituencies hours before the Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was enforced.

The chief minister announced development projects in Jhanduta, Shri Naina Devi, Ghumarwin and Bilaspur (Sadar) assembly constituencies in Bilapsur district.

Sukhu said the BJP's mismanagement left the state with a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and liabilities to the government employees worth Rs 10,000 crore, he said.

Despite this, the state government implemented the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh government employees, Sukhu said.

