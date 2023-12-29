Bareilly (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai on Friday accused the BJP government at the Centre of spreading communal hatred while also failing to check inflation, corruption and unemployment.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is working to spread hatred in the name of Hindus and Muslims. It is also failing to stop inflation, corruption and unemployment, Rai said after arriving in Bareilly with the Congress' UP Jodo Yatra.

The public is fed up with the BJP-led government's anti-people policies and want a change, he claimed.

Only the Congress can bring that change in the country, Rai said and added that the yatra will expose the government's anti-people policies.

With this yatra, the Congress will bring a change in the country in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

