Latur, Nov 16 (PTI) A large number of contractual workers of the National Health Mission in Latur held a protest on Thursday on the premises of the Zilla Parishad seeking permanent jobs and salary hikes.

The "bhik maango" (begging) protest included some participants wearing PPE kits.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

They said their stir has been underway since October 25, and included a march from Babasaheb Ambedkar Park to the ZP office on November 6.

"The agitation took place from 11 am to 5 pm. Contractual staffers of nine health organisations took part," one of the protestors claimed.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update by IMD: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm and Cause Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)