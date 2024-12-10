Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) In a blistering attack against the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur Tuesday alleged that the "corrupt" Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dispensation has brought the state on the "brink of bankruptcy".

Addressing the BJP's "Akrosh Rally" here, a day ahead of an event to mark two years of the Congress dispensation in the state, Thakur said, "What is the Congress celebrating on completion of two years in power when it has no achievements to show?"

He said the BJP is opposing the event which he termed "celebrations of getting ruined".

Alleging the state government employees and pensioners were not getting their monthly emoluments, Thakur claimed outsourced workers were also awaiting their salaries for the past four months.

"The people of the state have been burdened but crores of rupees are being spent on celebrations," he said.

"The Congress government has lost the confidence of the people and failed to fulfil the poll guarantees. It is giving wrong figures and trying to create an atmosphere in the state to confuse the people that the party has fulfilled the promises," the BJP leader added.

State BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said the Congress promised to provide one lakh jobs every year but terminated the services of 10,000 employees, and hiked the fares of HRTC buses and the prices of items under the public distribution system.

Addressing the rally, the BJP's organisation in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Shrikant Sharma said after the Congress government was formed in the state, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi tried to publicise its guarantees in the country but the opposition party's leaders and workers exposed their lies.

