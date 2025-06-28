Jaipur, Jun 28 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide at their flat in Jaipur, police said.

The matter came to light on Friday when the man did not pick up anyone's call following which his friend sent someone to the flat to enquire, police said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Muhana SHO Gurbhupendra Singh said that Dharmendra Chaudhary (45) and his wife Suman (41) were found dead in their flat on Friday. Dharmendra's body was hanging and Suman's was lying on the bed. Her body also had marks on the neck, which indicates that she had also hanged herself, police said.

The couple allegedly had an altercation on Thursday night.

Also Read | Is June 28 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 4th Saturday Falling on 28th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

"It appears that during the night hours, Suman hanged herself and committed suicide. When her husband saw her, he took her down from the noose. After finding her dead, he also committed suicide by hanging himself," he said.

The couple's two daughters were in the village when the incident happened.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)