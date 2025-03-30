New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) French ski destination Courchevel is tapping on Indian travellers looking out for offbeat places targeting 5 per cent of its total nights sold to be from Indians in the next five years, according to Courchevel Tourisme Managing Director Alexia Laine.

Courchevel Tourisme, the tourism body of the French Alps ski destination, had started promoting the place in India after the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its efforts to attract visitors beyond Europe, she told PTI.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 30, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"We are trying to develop ourselves. We see real opportunities in Asia, especially in India," she said.

After the pandemic Courchevel Tourisme had onboarded One Rep Global for promoting the destination in India.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"After that we are seeing the number of Indian visits doubling every year. It was not so high in the beginning but now we see a dynamic flow continuing to come to Courchevel," Laine said, adding last year out of 1.6 million nights sold, 1 per cent was from Indians.

"In the near future we want to be able to work with our Indian guests. We expect it to rise to 5 per cent in the next five years," Laine said, when asked how the number of Indian tourists to Courchevel is expected to grow.

On the type of Indian visitors, she said they are mostly families with friends, who are in the age group of mid 30s to 50s but there are also a small portion of youngsters who are interested in adventure.

She said on an average Indian visitors spend six to seven nights during their stays.

Courchevel Tourisme is seeking to tap on a shift in the preference of Indian travellers from just doing regular sight seeing, witnessing history, culture and shopping to involving in more immersive and customised experiences.

The tourism body has been holding roadshows and tradeshows in places like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

In order to avoid visa issues, Laine said promotions are starting well ahead of the winter season to overcome long waiting periods.

At present, Europeans account for about 70 per cent of the total tourists to Courchevel with French topping the chart followed by English, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)