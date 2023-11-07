Ballia (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A man has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years for abducting and raping a girl five years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge, Pratham Kant also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Pankaj Kumar, Superintendent of Police S Anand said on Tuesday.

The girl was raped by Kumar on December 10, 2018 in a village in Rasda area.

An FIR was registered on the survivor's complaint under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

