Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Monday said it has started using nanotechnology in manufacturing of its products to kill viruses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company claimed it is using "Virokill technology" in its production line, which "kills 99.99 per cent of viruses".

Also Read | Mi 10th Anniversary Event 2020: Xiaomi Likely to Launch Mi 10 Pro Plus & New Products on August 11.

"The highly activated and energised nanoparticles physically rupture and kill viruses coming in contact with it," a company statement said.

The nanoparticles are effective throughout the lifetime of furniture as those are embedded in the polymer matrix system, it claimed.

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a Prices Along With Specifications Leaked Ahead of Its Launch.

The plyboard maker has planned to explain the benefit of the new products to its customers and roped in actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay for the advertisement of such items.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)