Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green on Wednesday said it has entered into a pact with Pune-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) for manufacturing and marketing of a nano technology-based disinfectant, developed by the latter, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Under the transfer of technology agreement, Kinetic Green will manufacture and market advanced nanotechnology-based disinfectant, 'Kinetic Ananya', which is effective in disinfecting all types of surfaces by neutralising microbes including viruses, bacteria and fungi, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd said in a release.

Designed and developed by DIAT to destroy any kind of virus, including coronavirus, the disinfectant is water-based biodegradable formulation that is effective for 24 hours and adheres to fabric, plastic and metallic objects, and its toxicity to humans is negligible, the company claimed in the release.

With an expected six-month shelf life of the spray, the formulation is effective in disinfecting all types of surfaces and areas such as flooring, railings, large office and hospital spaces, chairs and tables, cars, medical instruments, elevator buttons, doorknobs, corridors, rooms, and even clothes, the company said.

"We are proud to be associated with the reputed Defence Institute of Advanced Technology to offer a 'nano technology-assisted formulation' that has abilities to neutralise the virus when it comes in contact with this formulation layer," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions.

Motwani added that Kinetic Green aims to provide an end-to-end effective community sanitisation solutions to ensure a clean, green, and virus-free environment. "Ananya is also an effort in that direction."

The formulation has the ability to neutralise the outer protein of the virus and the silver nanoparticles have the ability to rupture the membrane of the virus, thereby making it ineffective, the company said.

It can be used in the company's already launched e-foggers and e-sprayers, she said.

In April, the Pune-based e-vehicle maker company had introduced three offerings, including e-fogger and e-sprayer range, for disinfecting outdoor areas and residential townships; as well as a portable UV sanitiser, suitable for disinfecting indoor areas like hospital rooms, offices, among others.

"It gives us immense pleasure to get associated with Kinetic Green. The solution Ananya has been developed by synthesising silver nanoparticles and drug molecules. Before making it official, the properties of this material have been tested by two methods — nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and infrared spectroscopy. We are 100 per cent confident in saying that this solution is effective as well as biodegradable," Sangeeta Kale, professor of physics and dean at DIAT, said.

Through this partnership with Kinetic Green, DIAT is looking forward to benefiting the maximum population with its eco-friendly and cost-effective solution, she added.

